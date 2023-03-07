Wildfire engulfs Australian countryside as heatwave sparks bushfires

A scorching heatwave has sparked wildfires across New South Wales sending Australian firefighters scrambling to cool flames.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service said that hundreds of firefighters were “kept busy” dealing with 38 fires on the evening of Monday, 6 March.

They said the crews were expected to work overnight through Tuesday morning in their efforts to extinguish the bushfires.

This footage, shared by firefighters, shows smoke billowing into the air as wildfires engulf the NSW countryside.

