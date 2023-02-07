Pilots survive water bomber crash while fighting bushfire in Australia

Two pilots battling a blaze in Western Australia survived and freed themselves after their Boeing 737 firebomber aircraft crashed.

Both escaped with minor injuries and were later retrieved by helicopter and taken to hospital.

The aircraft crashed at 4:15pm on Monday afternoon while responding to a bushfire in the Fitzgerald River national park.

“The most important news of today is that two pilots have been released from hospital. It’s nothing short of miraculous that they were able to walk from that plane,” Western Australia’s emergency services minister, Stephen Dawson, said.

