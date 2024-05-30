Lost baby elephant saved from 30ft deep well in India in eight-hour rescue mission

A stranded baby elephant was rescued from a 30ft deep well in India.

The young jumbo was separated from its mother and wandered into farmland, where it accidentally slipped down a hole in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (29 May).

Locals found it and called the Tamil Nadu Forest and Fire Department officers before the eight-hour rescue operation started.

Drone footage shows the elephant sitting at the bottom of the muddy well, half of its body submerged in muddy water.

The officers used an excavator to dig a slope towards the hole and make a ramp so that the heavy animal could climb up by itself.