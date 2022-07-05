Baby born with four extra limbs believed to be Hindu goddess reincarnation

A baby in India has been hailed as a "reincarnation" of a Hindu goddess after being born with four extra limbs.

The infant, from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, was born with four arms and four legs in a suspected case of polymelia - a birth defect that results in more than the usual number of limbs.

Both the child and their mother are reportedly doing well.

Some have suggested that the infant is a reincarnation of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and good fortune.

