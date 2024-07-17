Governor Jim Justice’s special guest steals the show at RNC

Jim Justice, the governor of West Virginia, delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday (16 July) about how “unhinged” America is. However, he wasn’t alone on stage.

Babydog Justice, the governor’s four-year-old English bulldog, walked out a few minutes into his speech and took a seat in a black leather chair to his right.

Her appearance was met with huge applause from the audience.

“She makes a smile and she loves everybody,” the governor said. “And how could the message possibly be any more simpler than just that?”