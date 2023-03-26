Drone footage shows Bakhmut in ruins

Drone footage released by the Ukrainian army shows Bakhmut devastated by shelling.

The city appears to be in ruins after months of fierce fighting on the frontline between Russian forces and the Ukrainian army.

Smoke can be seen billowing over residential blocks as many houses were destroyed in the conflict.

A Ukrainian military commander said the battle for Bakhmut is ‘stabilising’ as his forces are pushing back against Russian soldiers.

It comes as Vladimir Putin announced Russia will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

