Two British tourists who went missing while climbing the Mount Agung volcano in Bali have been rescued.

Matthew Forster, 22, and Andrew Forster, 18, went hiking to the peak of the deadly mountain but became lost in the forest on their way down on Thursday 3 July.

A friend called the police when the pair, from London, failed to answer their phones.

Later that night they rang dead, with police fearing the signal had been lost.

Search and rescue personnel and volunteers were dispatched to the scene, where they found an abandoned motorcycle near a hiking trail rarely used.

Despite the thick fog and poor visibility hampering the search, rescuers found the pair safe but exhausted at around 6:15pm local time the next evening.