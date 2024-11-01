Barack Obama reveals how he really feels about daughter Malia dropping last name

Barack Obama has revealed how he really feels about his daughter Malia dropping her last name.

The former US president described his daughter as “sensitive and stubborn” when he appeared on the Pivot podcast.

Malia has dropped her surname Obama and has gone with Malia Ann on the credits of her new movie, The Heart.

The 63-year-old explained he will “be a dad and brag a little bit” about his daughters' successes, but also wants them to keep their lives private as much as possible.