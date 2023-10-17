Climbers scale 142-metre tall tower in Barcelona city centre

Climbers scaled a tower in Barcelona on Tuesday morning (17 October), dramatic footage shows.

Footage showed two men, one dressed in dark clothing and another in a white top, climbing up the 38-storey Torre Glories, formerly known as the Torre Agbar, near Placa de les Glories Catalanes.

According to local reports, neither of the climbers were wearing protection and did not use climbing equipment.

Catalan television channel Beteve reported that the climbers were arrested by officers from Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalonian police).