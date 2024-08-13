The family of Nottingham stabbing victim Barnaby Webber are “furious” after a BBC Panorama documentary exposed NHS failures that saw triple killer Valdo Calocane freed from hospital nine months before the attacks.

Three years before the attacks a doctor warned that Calocane’s mental illness was so severe he could “end up killing someone”, the documentary’s findings revealed.

On 13 June 2023, Calocane went on a rampage through the streets of Nottingham, murdering 19-year-old students Barnaby and Grace O’Malley-Kumar.

Calocane then stabbed and killed caretaker Ian Coates, 65, near the school where he worked.

After the BBC’s Panorama programme aired on Monday night (12 August), Radd Seiger, the lawyer advising the Webber family, spoke to Sky News.

“Congratulations to Panorama for getting this through, but we’re very disappointed at the insensitive timing of it, and for not including the victims,” he said.

“There was new stuff that came out last night that we need to process.

“Understandably the family is fuming and their blood is boiling this morning.”