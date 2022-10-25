BBC word cloud describes Rishi Sunak as a ‘liar’, ‘t**t’ and ‘c***’ live on air

A word cloud broadcast on BBC News has described Rishi Sunak as a “liar”, a “t**t” and a “c***”.

The poll, which asked members of the public to describe the new prime minister in “one word” also featured terms including “boring”, “snake” and “privileged”.

After it was shared on social media, the word cloud was picked up by the BBC, but they failed to censor the more insulting words.

Some members of the public did use more positive terms to describe Mr Sunak, including “reliable”, “confident” and “intelligent”.

