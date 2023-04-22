BBC Radio 4 presenter caught praising Wes Streeting in hot mic moment

The BBC is facing allegations of impartiality after a Radio 4 presenter was caught saying “I like Wes Streeting”.

The incident occurred following an interview with the Royal College of Nursing’s leader Pat Cullen about the upcoming strikes.

Mr Streeting said earlier this week that he refused to back strike action by nurses.

The presenter, believed to be Simon Jack, was unaware his microphone was still on.

The BBC’s editorial guidelines state: “The BBC is committed to achieving due impartiality in all its output.”

