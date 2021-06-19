Queen Elizabeth is appealing for volunteers to help weed the garden at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Those with an annual membership of the country estate and private residence of the Queen received an email offering the opportunity for 20 people to visit and work on the 20,000-acre estate which boasts spectacular gardens and woodlands.

On the morning of June 25, the chosen volunteers will receive tuition before they are divided into teams and given their responsibilities. Applicants are being asked to bring gloves, sunscreen, and a water bottle.