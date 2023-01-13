Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of six counts of rape

Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of sex attacks on four women following a six-month trial, as prosecutors sought a retrial over two other allegations.

The Manchester City defender, 28, sat in the dock at Chester Crown Court as the jury foreman repeated “not guilty” to six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to four young women or teenagers.

Louis Saha Matturie, 41, his co-accused and alleged “fixer” was found not guilty by the jury of three counts of rape relating to two teenagers.

