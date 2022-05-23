Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy arrived at Chester Crown Court on Monday (23 May) ahead of his rape trial.

The footballer is accused of nine charges - including seven counts of rape - involving six alleged victims.

He is also charged with one further count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

Mendy arrived at court on Monday morning for a two-day pre-trial hearing, alongside co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.

The trial is due to start on 25 July.

