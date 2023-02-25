Anti-fascist demonstrators have gathered outside a hotel in Newquay as rumours swirled of a far-right group preparing to protest there.

The Beresford Hotel is believed to be housing up to 200 people seeking asylum in the UK, causing tensions in the seaside town.

‘Facists not welcome’, one sign read, as demonstrators promoted messages of kindness and compassion.

“Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!” the growing crowd chanted.

The far-right group were scheduled to protest this afternoon (25 February) - it’s not yet known if they still plan to.

