Berlin car crash: John Barrowman shares video from scene of incident

A car drove into a group of people in Berlin on Wednesday morning (8 June), killing at least one person, police confirmed to BILD.

John Barrowman, who was close to the scene of the incident in Breitscheidplatz, posted a video on Twitter showing a heavy police presence.

"I heard the bang and the crash when I was in a store...we came out and we saw the carnage," Barrowman said.

Berlin Police said that it was not known if the crash was an accident or intentional.

