Bernie Ecclestone appears at London court ahead of trial for alleged fraud

Bernie Ecclestone appeared at a London court today, 20 January, for an administrative hearing ahead of his November trial for allegedly failing to declare more than £400m in a trust in Singapore to the government.

The former Formula One boss, 92 appeared with his lawyers at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, wearing a dark suit, white shirt, striped tie and dark glasses.

The billionaire faces a single charge of fraud by false representation between 13 July 2013 and 5 October 2016.

He is yet to enter a formal plea.

