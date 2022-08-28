Bernie Sanders has rebuked Republican lawmakers for their decision on the latest White House proposal about the student debt relief scheme.

President Joe Biden proposed to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loan debt, relieving up to $20,000 in debts per borrower for millions of American students.

"I don’t hear any of these Republicans squawking when we give massive tax breaks to billionaires", Bernie Sanders commented in an interview on ABC.

