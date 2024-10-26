Beyoncé explains personal reason she is endorsing Kamala Harris for president

Superstar Beyoncé has shared her personal reasons for endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

The singer joined Harris onstage at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas on Friday (25 October), where she was joined by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

Harris’ rally focused on women’s reproductive rights and healthcare, with speakers including individuals with experiences of abortion, and medical professionals.

Beyoncé told the crowd: “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children, and all of our children are living in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies.”