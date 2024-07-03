White House says Biden ‘staying in the race’ for re-election

The White House is denying reports that President Joe Biden is considering dropping out of his re-election bid.

"The president is clear-eyed and he is staying in the race," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in Wednesday’s daily briefing (3 July).

"He is staying. He's staying in the race. That is what the president is promised to do. That is what he wants to continue to work on the successes that he's had. His record is on this unprecedented record, and that is what the president is focused on continuing to deliver for the American people. And he looks forward to doing that.

This comes after the outcry over Mr Biden’s shaky performance in last week’s debate against Republican Donald Trump.