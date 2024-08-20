Joe Biden gets teary-eyed as he shares touching moment with daughter Ashley at DNC

Joe Biden was overcome with emotional as he took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night (19 August) after he was introduced by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley.

The pair spoke directly ahead of the 46th president in Chicago, and explained how he led their family through dark times — the same way, they said, he had led the Democratic Party and the nation.

Ashley, the president’s youngest child, also recalled her father’s support growing up and described him as “the OG girl dad”.

Following their introduction, Mr Biden appeared to wipe away tears as the crowd chanted “we love Joe”.