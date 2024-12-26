President Joe Biden has given the world an incredible drone tour of the White House in his final Christmas Day message.

The outgoing president narrated a stunning tour of the White House as he wished the nation a “Merry Christmas ” in a video posted to X on Christmas Eve.

The drone can be seen roaming through various rooms filled with hundreds of thousands of twinkling Christmas lights, as the president spoke of his hopes for peace.

Biden said: “My hope this Christmas season is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection and find that stillness in the heart of Christmas and look at each other as who we really are.”