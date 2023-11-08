White House says ‘Biden’s values won big’ after making gains on election day

The White House said Joe Biden’s “values and agenda won big” across the US as the Democrats won a number of key races ahead of next year’s presidential election on Tuesday night.

Mr Biden’s party won critical races in Virginia and Pennsylvania, while Democratic governor Andy Beshear was re-elected in Kentucky.

“President Biden’s values and agenda won big across the country last night,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said.

“In Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, voters once again sided with President Biden’s agenda to stand up for fundamental freedoms, build an economy for the middle class and protect democracy.”