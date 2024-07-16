President Joe Biden called for AR-15 guns, the type used in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, to be banned during a fired-up NAACP National Convention speech.

“It’s time to outlaw them. I did it once, and I will do it again”, Biden said during his speech on Tuesday (16 July)

In 1994, Congress passed the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, prohibiting certain semi-automatic assault weapons as well as large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices. It expired in 2004.

A bullet clipped Trump’s right ear when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday (13 July).