Biden sings 'Happy Birthday' to released prisoner's daughter as she wipes away tears

Joe Biden sang happy birthday to the young daughter of a US prisoner released in a swap between the West and Russia on Thursday 1 July.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich has been named as one of 26 prisoners exchanged in what is the largest swap since the Cold War.

Another detainee, Aslu Kurmasheva, was also freed in the deal and his daughter, who turns 13 tomorrow, was in attendance at the White House as Mr Biden announced the news.

The president took a moment to sing happy birthday to Miriam Butorin, and also shared some advice with her.

“No serious guys until you’re 30,” he joked.