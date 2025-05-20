Donald Trump has claimed the same doctors who said Joe Biden was mentally fine also missed cancer diagnosis.

Trump reacted publicly for the first time to news that the former president had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (19 May), Trump said Biden’s diagnosis is “very sad”, adding he was “surprised” the public wasn’t notified “a long time ago”.

He said: “I think that if you take a look, it's the same doctor that said that Joe was cognitively fine. There was nothing wrong with him. Well, he said, if it's the same doctor, he said there was nothing wrong there. And that's being proven to be a sad situation.”