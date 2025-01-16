Dogs, cars and chocolate milkshakes: Biden gives unique tour of White House

President Joe Biden has given an up close and personal look at his life at the White House in a touching video.

The outgoing president can be seen saying goodbye to several members of his staff as he prepares to make way for president-elect Donald Trump.

In a video shared by the White House on Thursday (16 Janauary), Biden can be seen admiring his many paintings and pictures of dogs and cars.

He is also seen ordering a luxury chocolate milkshake from his staff, as he tells them how much he is going to miss them.