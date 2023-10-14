Watch: ‘Bigfoot’ filmed walking through rural Colorado by train passenger

A mysterious "7ft" figure filmed walking through a remote part of Colorado has sent Bigfoot enthusiasts into a frenzy.

Shannon Parker and Stetson Tyler were travelling on the Narrow Gauge train ride from Durango to Silverton on October 8 when they filmed when they spotted movement on the mountainside.

A video captured by a fellow passenger shows the large, bipedal creature walking across the pass, before stopping and squatting down on its haunches.

Ms Parker said: “As we were passing by the mountains, Stetson saw something moving and said ‘I think it’s Bigfoot’.”

The creature had been “at least six, seven feet or taller” and camouflaged amongst the mountain sage, Ms Parker later told the NY Post.