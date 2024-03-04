Minister confronted over ‘Donald Trump is a cancer’ tweet

Treasury minister Bim Afolami has defended a tweet he made about Donald Trump, calling the former US President “a cancer”.

Mr Afolami was confronted about the tweet he made back in 2021, when he appeared on Nick Ferrari’s LBC breakfast show on Monday (4 March).

The MP insisted the UK will have a good relationship with whoever is elected US President in November, when the LBC presenter said: "I wonder how a tweet of yours from a few years back helps that relationship..."

After reading out Mr Afolami’s previous tweet, Mr Ferrari asked: "Very personal, so I'll ask for a third time, is it appropriate?

Mr Afolami replied: "I think it was appropriate.”