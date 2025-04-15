Birmingham bin strikes could be tackled with DOGE-like approach, Reform deputy leader Richard Tice believes.

The MP says a more US governmental approach is needed to root out “wasteful spending, daft regulation and over taxation.”

Speaking to Times Radio on Tuesday (15 April), Mr Tice said: “We will carry out a root-and-branch review of every line item of expenditure to find out what on earth is going on.”

His comments come after bin collectors in Birmingham voted overwhelmingly to reject a “totally inadequate” deal aimed at ending a long-running strike, Unite announced.

The strike began on 11 March and has seen thousands of tonnes of rubbish go uncollected with local residents complaining of cat-sized rats amid warmings of a public health emergency.