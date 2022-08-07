A large fire has broken out at a derelict factory close to Birmingham city centre.

Firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service were dispatched to tackle the blaze on Princip Street, near Newtown, on Sunday morning (7 August).

Nine fire engines rushed to the scene, with the service tweeting they expect to be in the area for “some time”.

Motorists who are driving close to the smoke have been warned to close windows, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.