Rubbish ‘dumped by students’ turns Birmingham streets into ‘tip’

Residents have accused students of turning their streets into “a tip” each year by dumping piles of rubbish at the end of their university studies.

Graduates are being blamed for leaving festering mountains of waste as they move out of the Selly Oak area of Birmingham.

The suburb is a student heartland for those attending the University of Birmingham and hundreds of young people live in houses in the area.

But locals say students along Exeter Road and Hubert Road fly-tip trash on an annual basis, which leaves the streets stinking and leads to an invasion of rats.

West Midlands Fire Service previously warned students about the dangers of leaving rubbish behind.

“It is a seasonal issue for us and there’s a big risk of an increase in secondary rubbish fires. We talk to bodies like the Guild of Students at the University of Birmingham and they do try to take it seriously,” Watch commander Dave Clark said previously.

The university’s own guidance advises students about their responsibilities when moving into properties ahead of starting their courses.

“Students are provided with information and advice about considering their neighbours and their environment. Community Wardens run Junkbusters, a scheme to collect students’ unwanted clothes, books, and household items to raise money for the British Heart Foundation. They also resolve other waste issues throughout the year,” a statement from the university, provided to The Independent, read.

“In addition, the University works with Birmingham City Council to arrange extra refuse collections at key times of the year. Nevertheless, we recognise that additional efforts are required. We are committed to working with students, landlords, the local authority, and will continue to promote the importance of keeping our neighbourhoods clean and safe.”