Firefighters managed to extinguish a large fire at a high-rise building in Blackwall, London, less than 24 hours after a separate blaze broke out at a block of flats in Dagenham.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze in Tower Hamlets, where half of a flat and balcony on the 25th floor of the 45-storey building were alight, London Fire Brigade said.

Dylan Lee, 28, saw flames and smoke billowing from the structure while he was in his apartment in Canary Wharf opposite. “I felt dread, especially considering this is the second apartment fire in 24 hours in east London alone,” Lee said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the London Fire Brigade.