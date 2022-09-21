Scientists discover mysterious 'blue goo' organism on ocean floor in Caribbean

Scientists spotted an "unknown blue organism" during an ocean expedition in the Caribbean Sea in August.

Researchers on the third "Voyage to the Ridge 2022" expedition encountered the mysterious creature while exploring south west of the St Croix island.

Footage from a remotely operated vehicle shows a blue blob in the ocean.

Scientists believe that the organism could be a soft coral, sponge, or tunicate, but it has not been formally identified.

