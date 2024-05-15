Wonka Experience 2.0? Bluey watch party chaos: ‘some kids were crying’

Children were left distraught after a Las vegas hot dog restaurant seems to have replicated the disastrous Glasgow ‘Willy’s Chocolate Experience’ event from February.

Expecting to see their favourite cartoon character Bluey, children were instead confronted with a bearded man in a Bluey onesie.

Bluey is Disney cartoon show where the titular character is a blue dog.

Stephanie Hernandez, a mother at the event, said: “Kids were distraught, some kids were crying.”

A child who went to the watch party, Sophia, shook her head in dissapointment and said she was “mad” when she saw the underwhelming Bluey portrayal.