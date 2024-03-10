Independent TV
CCTV: BMW driver drinks almost 10 litres of rum before killing 77-year-old man
A drunk BMW driver mowed down and killed a 77-year-old man after drinking almost 10 litres of rum during a four-day binge.
Tom Ferguson was staying at the Premier Inn hotel in Stockport, Manchester when staff told him to leave because of his intoxicated behaviour.
Hotel staff found nine empty bottles of Captain Morgan’s rum in his room, while one half-empty bottle was discovered on him during his arrest.
CCTV shows 29-year-old Ferguson staggering into his white BMW 1 Series before driving away.
Moments later, as Robert Palmer and his wife were walking back to their car after a hospital appointment, Ferguson mounted the pavement and hit the beloved husband.
Ferguson, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 years at Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday (March 8).
