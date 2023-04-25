Bomb disposal squad deployed to investigate ‘suspicious items’ in Sutton Coldfield

A bomb disposal squad was deployed to Sutton Coldfield on Tuesday morning (25 April) after the discovery of suspicious items at a property.

Authorities carried out a warrant at an address in Poplar Avenue just before 9am.

The suspicious items were found during a search of the house.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said a number of poeple from neighbouring properties were evacuated while the items were examined by the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

Two men and a woman have been arrested.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.