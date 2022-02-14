Bombs could fall on Ukraine ‘minutes after Putin order’, minister warns

Armed Forces minister James Heappey said bombs could land on Ukrainian cities within “minutes” of Russian president Vladimir Putin giving an invasion order.

Mr Heappey urged all those who remain in the country to “leave now” after thousands were warned it may be impossible to escape amid rumours Ukraine’s airspace will be closed within days.

“This is a warning because minutes after Putin gives the order, missiles and bombs could be landing on Ukrainian cities,” Heappey said.

Boris Johnson is set to join last-ditch diplomatic efforts to bring Putin “back from the brink” of war.

Sign up to our newsletter.