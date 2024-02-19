Bono chants Alexei Navalny’s name in front of thousands at U2 Las Vegas concert

U2 frontman Bono paid tribute to Russian opposition leader Alexei Nalvany during the band’s concert in Las Vegas.

The 60-year-old urged the Las Vegas Sphere crowd to join him in chanting Nalvany’s name on Saturday (17 February), following his death.

The 47-year-old, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, died in a Siberian prison after falling unwell last week, Russian prison authorities said.

Addressing concert-goers on Saturday, Bonon said: “Apparently Putin would never, ever say his name. So I thought tonight, the people who believe in freedom must say his name. Not just remember it, but say it.”