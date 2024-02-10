Independent TV
I am a doctor: Here are five main reasons why you must book a GP appointment
A doctor has shared five reasons a person must visit their GP as he addressed the current state of the NHS.
Doctor Amir Khan said as a GP he would want to see someone who has had an unexplained cough, especially if they are a smoker.
The doctor also urged anyone over the age of 55 who has new unexplained symptoms of acid reflux to book an appointment.
Dr Khan said that a woman who has been through menopause and not had a period for a year, but then has a bleed, should also call to make an appointment.
Lastly, if a person has a mole that is new or has changed by getting bigger, feels itchy, bleeding or looks or feels different, a GP needs to see it.
