Whitty called Sunak’s Covid scheme ‘Eat Out to Help Out...the virus’, Johnson says

Boris Johnson revealed that Chris Whitty called Rishi Sunak’s scheme “Eat Out to Help Out...the virus.”

Hugo Keith questioned the scheme’s rationale during the second day of the former Prime Minister’s Covid inquiry grilling on Thursday 7 December.

“Chris says ‘this is ‘Eat Out to Help Out... the virus’, and I thought, that’s funny,” Mr Johnson told the inquiry.

“It seemed to me odd that the scientists hadn’t been made aware of it,” he added, conceding that no scientists attended meetings about the scheme.