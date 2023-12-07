Gasps as Boris Johnson snaps at Covid inquiry lawyer over death toll figures

Gasps were heard in the public gallery at the Covid inquiry on Thursday (7 December) as Boris Johnson snapped at a lawyer over coronavirus death toll figures.

Pete Weatherby KC, representing Covid Bereaved Families for Justice, asked questions about the former prime minister’s statement in which he said the UK “ended the pandemic, or the most serious phases of it, well down the global league tables for excess mortality.”

Mr Weatherby described the statement as a “sweeping assertion” before Mr Johnson snapped: “I don’t believe that your evidence stacks up,” which was met with gasps.