Boris Johnson says pandemic meetings were ‘too male-dominated’

Boris Johnson confessed his pandemic meetings were ‘too male-dominated’ while speaking at the Covid inquiry on Wednesday 6 December.

The former prime minister admitted it as Hugo Keith grilled him about people refusing to work at No 10 due to toxic culture.

“I think that the gender balance of my team should have been better,” Mr Johnson told the inquiry.

“I think sometimes during the pandemic, too many meetings were too male-dominated if I’m absolutely honest with you,” he added.