Ed Miliband has slammed Boris Johnson for acting like a captain “throwing crewmates” off a sinking ship to try and save himself.

The former Labour leader also suggested the prime minister has “become a stain on our politics” after using a Jimmy Savile slur against Sir Keir Starmer.

“It feels like the captain of the ship is throwing crewmates overboard to save himself,” Mr Miliband said.

“Frankly, I think he’s become a stain on our politics and we want him to resign.”

