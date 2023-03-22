Boris Johnson has claimed the Privileges Committee’s approach to publishing evidence is “manifestly unfair”.

The former prime minister hit out at MPs probing whether he intentionally misled parliament over lockdown-era parties.

At the beginning of proceedings, Mr Johnson claimed they have only published evidence “which it considers incriminating”.

“Despite assurances that we would be permitted to add material that we rely on into the core bundle - published today - late last night we were told that the committee was not willing to publish a large number of extracts that I rely on in my defence,” he said.

“That is manifestly unfair.”

