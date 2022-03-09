Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer: PM rejects calls to rethink fuel bill loan in PMQs

Boris Johnson has rejected calls from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to introduce a windfall tax on energy firms to help ease the spike in gas prices across the UK.

Speaking at PMQs, Mr Starmer warned household energy bills could increase by a further £1000 in October, following the £700 jump in April.

He called on the prime minister to introduce a one-off tax on energy companies, but Mr Johnson responded by saying that would only push prices up higher.

The PM also announced plans for a new Ukrainian refugee scheme in a busy session on Wednesday.

