Theresa May refuses to applaud Boris Johnson after final PMQs speech

Theresa May refused to applaud Boris Johnson as he left the House of Commons after his final PMQs.

Before his departure, the prime minister boasted of his achievements and suggested that his mission was “largely accomplished”.

“Hasta la vista, baby,” Mr Johnson said, to raucous applause from almost everybody on the Conservative benches.

Ms May, however, notably refused to join in and at first, did not even stand alongside her fellow MPs.

She eventually got to her feet, but still refused to applaud the departing prime minister.

