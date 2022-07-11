‘Psychic’ pig predicts who will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister

A “psychic” pig has predicted who will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Last week, Mystic Marcus correctly predicted that Mr Johnson would step down by trotting towards a sign that said “go” inside his pen.

He was back on ITV’s Lorraine again on Monday (11 July) and this time he was tasked with naming the prime minister’s successor.

It didn’t take long before he picked his winner, predicting that Suella Braverman will be next to walk through the famous door at 10 Downing Street.

