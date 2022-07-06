'You take liberties' Boris Johnson told to resign by liaison committee

Boris Johnson was asked when he was going to resign as prime minister by MPs at the Liaison Committee amid political turmoil in the Conservative Party.

"You take liberties and get away with it, and allow other people to get away with taking liberties," Chris Bryant told Johnson at the meeting.

Over 30 ministers, including the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, have stepped down.

Many letters of resignation cited a loss of confidence in the prime minister, but Johnson insisted he will continue in his position.

